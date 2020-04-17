Even after more than a month of strict social distancing that has closed all schools and shut down milestone events, like prom and any hope for a spring graduation ceremony, it's hard for Jori Winn to adjust.

"We've been, since our freshman year, just watching classes after classes after classes just get to graduate and, you know, do their thing," she said. "We've all been looking forward to graduation parties and to enjoy this last few, or last quarter, together. And now, that's just kind of taken away from us."

Winn, who has attended all four of her high school years at Lafayette, is determined to see as many of her classmates as possible before the academic year — hobbled by COVID-19 — stumbles to a formal conclusion in May. That's part of her motive for assisting her mother, teacher Melissa Winn, and the rest of the Lafayette faculty and staff who participated in a yard sign and graduation gift distribution event on Friday throughout Lafayette neighborhoods.

The event essentially brings to life the old saying, "It's the thought that counts." Sharing comforting thoughts is about all the staff can do right now in place of what is usually a grand celebration for the Fighting Irish. Some students came outside their homes to receive their commemorative yard signs and memorabilia, but staff cautioned them to observe six feet of social distance.

School counselor Sam Davis, who has served Lafayette for about seven years, acknowledged that it has been tough for some of her students to cope.

"I think our seniors are struggling a little bit," she said. "The fact that they're not able to be with their peers, their teachers. I think most are doing quite well in adapting with it, but it has been a challenge for them."

There are practical considerations as well. As News-Press NOW has reported, college entrance exams have been on hold, with the SAT program recently calling off a June testing date and the ACT going to an online delivery method to be rolled out in May. Davis has been communicating with students by email to help them through an entirely remote application process.

But this is the time of year when students often take campus tours and meet with future peers, as well as conduct studies of the academic programs and extracurriculars they'll be engaged in. Much of that is not possible now, and there remains a chance that COVID-19 could interfere with the coming fall collegiate semester. Everyone hopes not, but Winn is feeling worried. She plans to attend Northwest Missouri State University.

"I think I would definitely be prepared with what my teachers have given me, but I don't know how I would adjust to it," Winn said of the ongoing COVID-19 disruption. "I would just have to live and learn as I go. That's what we have to do now. Just take it day by day."