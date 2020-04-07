Bearcats had to miss out on rock climbing class; most everything else can be online.

That's how it is for Northwest Missouri State University, anyway. The faculty has been using the Canvas learning management software for the last decade. The current generation of students has been online virtually from the day they could read. The campus is in a situation where it prepared for the worst, hoped for the best and has actually managed to experience the best, or something like it.

"For me, personally, the transition has been very easy," said Isaiah Massey, a freshman studying agriculture. "The preparation and the steps Northwest took were very proactive. For me personally, with the school, I feel like everything was just kind of smoothly transitioned."

Dr. Jamie Hooyman, university provost, can think only of the rock climbing class as an example of coursework that has been irreparably disrupted for the rest of the semester because of Northwest's precautionary move to go to online course delivery. That it would need to continue doing so at least through the end of the summer session became clear last week, although contingencies have been in place since January. A committee to respond to COVID-19 meets every day to plan these things out.

At the end of the day, though, university leaders had to make a decision, cross their fingers and hope faculty and students could deal with it. They are, so far, and remarkably well, Hooyman said.

"I hate that the students are missing the whole the whole outlook, but I am confident that they're getting stuff out of this because people were creative," she said. "Even with things like the performing arts and science labs. We are very much a hands-on university with our science programs. We advocate profession-based, hands-on learning. Yet we have taken that philosophy and learned how to turn into an online product."

Missouri Western also has adapted its coursework for online, at the same time the university is in a process of reviewing significant cost-saving proposals that would, if implemented, lead to a leaner academic portfolio and a loss of just under a third of all full-time faculty. There have been day-to-day challenges as well: Dr. Doug Davenport, university provost, found himself wondering on Monday how he could deliver online education with no campus internet, caused by an apparent Sunday accident which cut a crucial fiber cable.

That, fortunately, got fixed by the end of Monday.

"It was mission critical we got that restored ... We will not be conducting courses in the traditional face-to-face format," Davenport said. "It will all 100% be online."

Like Northwest Missouri State, Missouri Western will return to on-campus, in-person course delivery this fall, if everything goes well. Whether that is possible for both institutions remains to be seen.

Nathan Scott, a sophomore studying business administration who recently won election to serve as Student Senate president for the coming 2020-2021 year, believes Missouri Western is doing the best job that it can possibly do, given the circumstances. Right now, students are focused on their own health and that of their families, and Scott approves of the university for making that a top priority.

"There's a lot of stuff going on that just, it's scary," he said. "But you know, the thing is that, you know, the coronavirus is serious, but there's been other serious illnesses before and we came back, and that's what I think is important ... I think we're all going to adapt to being more prepared for something like this, but I don't think it will scar us permanently."