In earlier times, the Family Guidance Mobile Crisis Response team went to homes, schools and other public places in a nine-county area to de-escalate suicidal or homicidal situations.

Now with social distancing restrictions in place limiting close contact due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the team had to adjust how it delivers its services, said Mary Lou Meringer, mobile crisis response team clinical social worker.

“Our job role has changed quite a bit because we’re not able to meet with people face-to-face, so predominantly we’re providing telephone interventions via telephonics to help reduce anxiety and help people manage the enormous stress that has come with this virus,” Meringer said.

She added that everyone is experiencing some sort of stress during these times and everyone has their own unique experience dealing with it.

“We are seeing a lot of people who are not able to access the coping skills that they traditionally would. Maybe they have that morning coffee with friends, you know once a week or maybe going to church or just any kind of social outing that we’re really discouraged from doing right now,” Meringer said. “So it’s raising a lot of anxieties and people aren’t always sure how to cope with those.”

We are social creatures by nature, and when we’re not able to access our social circles it raises our anxiety, as does not seeing an end in sight, which causes people to panic more than they normally would, Meringer added.

“So that’s what’s leading to, you know, the overbuying and just the enormous panic that people are experiencing, is coming from the loss of control over their own lives,” she said.

What we’re all going through is valid, Meringer said.

“This is an enormous amount of stress that is unprecedented, unlike anything we’ve ever seen,” she said.

Meringer said social media like Facetime, Facebook and other similar programs can help alleviate some of this isolation. Taking walks and talking with neighbors at a safe distance through the door is another helpful activity.

Anyone in need of crisis services is advised to call the toll-free assistance line at 888-271-8188.