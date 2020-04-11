Shopping used to be a drawn-out affair, sometimes with the entire family along for a leisurely stroll through the aisles.

That was before the COVID-19 pandemic. A trip to the store has evolved into something resembling hunting rather than gathering. Lone-wolf shoppers are encouraged to quickly get in and out without getting infected — or infecting others at the store.

"Consumer habits have changed somewhat," said Dan Shaul, director of the Missouri Grocers Association. "They're not in the store as much, but they are buying more when they are there."

Stephanie Malita, public information officer for the City of St. Joseph Health Department, puts it another way.

"No more dilly-dallying around these days," she said.

Retail businesses that are considered essential and allowed to remain open — grocery stores, hardware stores and big-box retailers — were moving toward self-imposed measures to limit customer contact as the coronavirus spread across the country. In Missouri, those measures accelerated last week when Gov. Mike Parson's stay-at-home order included specific guidelines on occupancy restrictions based on square footage.

Some grocery stores, like Hy-Vee and Walmart, developed one-way traffic through aisles to reduce the potential of customer contact. Stores as big as Walmart and as small as Dollar Tree regulate entry or limit the number of customers allowed inside at any one time. Menards bans shoppers under the age of of 16, to discourage family outings.

Shaul knows of some stores that require every shopper to have a cart, and then limit capacity by limiting the number of carts. The goal, he said, is to protect both shoppers and employees in an climate of unease.

"Our mission all along is to provide an opportunity for people to buy food in a comfortable environment," he said. "There are certain health concerns we're trying to mitigate to make sure consumers can shop in confidence."

Simply put: If people aren't scared, they're more likely to shop. But with some cities now prohibiting the sale of non-essential items, like electronics, from essential stores, retail officials are eager to self-regulate in order to avoid further government restrictions. In St. Joseph, the city urges shoppers to only look for essential items.

Malita said most store officials and shoppers understand that today's inconveniences will allow things to get back to normal.

"I would think, looking long term, that they would see the benefit of implementing some of these steps at this point, so that we could reopen and get back to life as normal, whatever that turns out to be in the future, sooner rather than later," she said.

On a national level, public opinion polling shows that Americans have become squeamish about going out but are starting to exhibit pent-up demand for eating at restaurants, shopping and family outings. A nationwide Harris Poll in the first week of April found that 51% of respondents said they miss going to restaurants and 39% said they miss shopping.

At least on an anecdotal basis, the restrictions on commercial activity seem to have some buy-in. About a week ago, Savannah's city administrator posted a plea on Facebook that urged the public to resist the temptation to take their children to stores, even for essential shopping.

It struck a nerve, with numerous respondents expressing a view that taking children to the store was a selfish act at this time, while others pointed out that some parents lack child care or are simply bored.

"This is a hard time for everyone," one woman said on Facebook. "We all have bad days and moments with this. Staying away from people goes against human nature. We just need to have compassion for one another during this point in time."

Health officials said they understand the frustration and urged the public avoid becoming judgmental. Malita said it's important to remember, however, that social distancing works and remains best way to fight the virus at this point.

"It's doing what we should all be doing, and that is mitigating this virus, trying to limit the exposure that everybody has by limiting how much access they have to the retail location," she said.

If avoiding disease isn't enough reason to keep your distance, the most recent Harris Poll has another finding that consumers might want to consider next time they head down a shopping aisle.

As of last week, 50% of Americans admit to not taking a daily shower.