Local law enforcement agencies do not need to source their own personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic, a state agency said Wednesday.

In a tweet, the Missouri Department of Public Safety said the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency would be procuring equipment for law enforcement and fire departments.

The tweet did not say when the equipment would be ready or how much would be available.

"Local law enforcement and fire service agencies do not need to request PPE," the public safety department said. "Arrangements are already being made to accommodate law enforcement and fire service agencies."

The public safety department said additional updates would be provided at a later time.

"We will continue to update response partners as more information becomes available about distribution timing," the tweet read.