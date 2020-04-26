Nebraska health officials reported more than 300 new cases of the coronavirus Saturday, including four more deaths.

Three of the deaths were in the Central District Health Department service area, which covers Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said two of the deaths were in Hall County, while one death was in Hamilton County. No further details were released.

The other death was reported in Dakota County in northeast Nebraska. The Dakota County Health Department said the person was over the age of 60 but did not provide further details.

Statewide, there were 2,732 COVID-19 cases and 54 deaths as of Saturday evening.

Seven new cases were confirmed Saturday in Lancaster County, raising the county's total to 120, Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said in a news release.

The newly identified cases involved one woman and six men ranging in age from their 20s to their 60s, and investigations into how they contracted the virus were ongoing Saturday.

Lancaster County had the sixth-largest positive case total in the state as of Saturday evening, and has reported one death.

Testing Friday confirmed eight more cases of COVID-19 among workers at the Smithfield Foods plant in Crete, bringing the number of cases associated with the plant to 15, the area's health department, Public Health Solutions, said in a news release.

Local officials encourage anyone with symptoms of the virus, including fever, cough, sore throat or shortness of breath, to seek testing.