Officials charged with regulating schools hope as much as anyone that strict social distancing can be safely ended soon, but they reflect high confidence in stopgap distance-learning programs.

According to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, almost all of its 555 constituent education entities — including public school districts and charter institutions, among others — have been implementing some kind of distance learning plan for more than a month. Republican Gov. Mike Parson took matters out of their hands on April 10. At that time, based on a recommendation from the education department, Parson ordered schools to be closed for the rest of the academic year, though the governor has said he will consider re-opening aspects of Missouri shut down by COVID-19 after the current statewide stay-at-home order expires May 3.

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly of Kansas shut down normal education activities weeks before Parson did, on March 18, although by that time, most Missouri schools had elected on their own to close their doors. Brad Neuenswander, deputy commissioner of the Kansas State Department of Education, said Kansas and Missouri officials are coordinating on helping students, families, staff and faculty adapt.

"Our No. 1 priority is to build a relationship between our separated students and teachers," he said. "It is to build that connection, to take care of our kids. We've been serving, amazingly, meals across the states of Kansas and Missouri. We've been adapting. You know, let's first take care of our students, let's see what needs our parents and families have. And learning can happen. It won't be to the degree it was before this all happened, but it can still move forward."

While district-by-district data still is being gathered in both states, according to Mallory McGowin, the Missouri education department's chief spokesperson, roughly four in five of the entities her department regulates have indicated most students are engaging with distance learning. Technical challenges remain, chiefly in reaching students who don't have reliable internet access, although voluntary student engagement appears to also be an issue in some communities. This is also apparent to Neuenswander.

"On the first of May, we will be following up with our educators with some questions, though we know they didn't have a lot of time to put these plans together," he said. "So, where did they have to pivot? What did they learn? What changes did they have to make? What do they know now that they didn't know then? We know that in some of these answers, there will be an equity gap."

There is no single trend among the communities where such challenges are arising, McGowin said; it is being seen in urban and rural areas. This has led to what McGowin considers to be inspiring innovation among school leaders. One of her favorite examples is a district that elected to publish classwork in the local newspaper, thereby allowing families without reliable internet to cut an assignment out, complete it and mail it back. This still requires voluntary student engagement, however, and preliminary data indicates this is proving to be a challenge.

"Nearly 20% of districts have indicated they are not reaching their students each week," she said. "So, while we feel that this is going well for the majority of our schools, we still know a large number of districts aren't meeting those students."

McGowin said the situation is far from ideal and state regulators have encouraged teachers, staff and administrators to focus on the basics until the situation improves: Work to keep kids fed and in good health, keep them engaged — from a distance — on a basic level with previously established education programs, and keep their spirits up. Essentially, every other type of expectation or standard the state normally enforces has been waived or partly relaxed. Standardized testing in both Kansas and Missouri is not taking place and optional college preparation tests are also delayed. The idea is first about engagement, then enrichment and finally education within the disrupted new normal of COVID-19.

"With the unprecedented nature of this situation, it is important to note that there are a lot of families struggling right now," McGowin said. "So we know that districts are having to give a little grace to their families in this situation, and trust that they're just trying to do the best that they can. I think we know our students and families are trying to do the same."