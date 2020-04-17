Just as it doesn’t precisely follow that children are, by nature, upset by not being able to go to school right now, the students missing out on standardized testing amid pandemic COVID-19 are probably not devastated either.

And yet, the Scholastic Assessment Test — known in virtually every case by the acronym SAT — and the American College Testing exam, or ACT, serve as two of the sacred cows of the college admissions process. Selective post-secondary institutions, perhaps the most prominent of which in the News-Press NOW readership area is Benedictine College of Atchison, Kansas, depend on the data — among other methods — these tests produce.

“If there isn’t an ACT or an SAT test, that’s kind of glowing out there with a big 34 or something, you know, that’s going to make things a bit more difficult to determine,” said Steve Johnson, the college’s chief spokesman.

The ACT is transitioning to a method of online delivery, but The College Board, a national nonprofit that administers the SAT, remains focused on the traditional schedule of spring and summer testing dates. Yet it has been impossible to do anything in the current spring, and COVID-19 could prevent holding dates throughout the summer as well. The organization announced on Wednesday that it will put off a June testing date that already had been the result of a previous public health delay.

Because the SAT relies on multiple-choice answers, testing is directly and carefully monitored to ensure students don’t cheat; that each student gets a fair chance to perform. In light of the pandemic, The College Board said in an announcement, its various testing venues can’t be safely organized. Public health is the stated priority.

“There are things more important than tests,” said The College Board CEO David Coleman, in a Wednesday interview on the NPR syndicated program “All Things Considered.”

For its part, Benedictine is not as strict as some in deciding who gets to attend school, but according to Johnson, the data is nonetheless compiled each year in conjunction with input from the Cardinal Newman Society, named after 19th-century English theologian and educator John Henry Newman. The Newman Guide to Choosing a Catholic College points students in Benedictine’s direction every year; the college is consistently ranked near the top of its class.

Yet if Benedictine lacks a standardized test score from a student, its study of academic objective data is generally limited to high school GPA, Johnson said, as well as an array of subjective data like a student’s record in athletics, leadership, community service, extracurricular engagement and so on.

Benedictine charged just under $15,000 per semester in tuition and fees for the 2019-2020 academic year, which doesn’t cover expenses like room and board, books and equipment. The idea is to fund a top-tier Catholic campus by ensuring copious amounts of scholarship funds are available to high-performing students. The annual Benedictine Scholarship Ball consistently raises seven-figure sums in support of these awards.

Johnson is certain the college will have what it needs to make these scholarship award decisions, SAT or no SAT. But the college and its students will be without a key objective means of deciding where they are and how much scholarship money they might be able to earn; a tool is available at www.benedictine.edu to offer a mathematical estimate.

“Whether they can afford to attend here without that or not, isn’t really a consideration,” Johnson said. “It’s based on their academics, and if they think, and we think, they can come here, join our community, and be successful.”