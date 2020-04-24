A forecast predicts the unemployment rate in St. Joseph could climb as high as 27%, much higher than the recession of 2009-2012.

MoneyGeek, a personal finance company, predicts as many as 16,800 people could end up unemployed in the city because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“In Missouri, you have roughly 13% of the workforce that has filed for unemployment in the last five weeks,” Hillary Adler, the director of content marketing for MoneyGeek, said. “There are about 63,000 people in the workforce today, which accounts for about 2% of the workforce in Missouri.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a massive financial impact across the entire United States. The Congressional Budget Office said Friday that it expects unemployment across the country to rise as high as 16%.

According to MoneyGeek, about 2,300 people in St. Joseph had lost jobs as of February. If the company’s forecast holds true, some 14,500 people will lose jobs by the yet unknown peak of COVID-19 in the city.

“We analyze data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the US Census to project the total number of lost jobs. These estimations take into account the labor force for each area,” Adler said.

As of Thursday, almost 53,000 unemployment claims had been filed across Missouri.

According to MoneyGeek's analysis, goods-producing-related employment makes up about 14,000 of St. Joseph's 63,400 jobs.

The service industry makes up approximately 47,800 of those jobs, according to the company.

"The forecast also indicates that lost jobs in St. Joseph predominantly come from service-providing jobs, about 13,000 jobs (lost) from industries like leisure and hospitality, along with retail trade and health care," Adler said.