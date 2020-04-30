The St. Joseph City Council plans on easing restrictions and allowing business to open up on Monday despite a large amount of positive COVID-19 cases at Triumph Foods.

In a work session Thursday, Councilmembers Madison Davis, P.J Kovac, Marty Novak, Gary Roach and Mayor Bill McMurray voted to begin Phase One of a reopening plan May 4.

The plan, put together by the St. Joseph Health Department and City Legal Department, allows most businesses that have been closed by the stay-at-home order to reopen with certain restrictions.

These include a limit on occupancy, requirements to protect employees through protective barriers or personal protective equipment, restrictions on how close people can be to each other and required hygienic practices.

The order also requires temperature checks when groups of 10 or more employees gather in a common area and any cases of COVID-19 or contact with a case must be reported to the Health Department.

Signage must be displayed and floors must be marked in businesses that allow customers to enter in order to show proper distancing. Those businesses must sanitize products at entryways, prohibit customers from waiting inside or outside the business in a group and restrict person-to-person contact.

Bars and taverns will remain closed but can still offer curbside or delivery services.

News-Press NOW will update this story with more information, including a full list of requirements.