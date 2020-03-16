The St. Joseph School District announced Monday that all activities, including spring sports, have been suspended indefinitely.

The announcement comes amidst St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray signing an emergency declaration on Monday banning gatherings of 50 people or more, with exception of day-to-day operations such as schools, in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

It was just one of many announcements that again shook the area in sports. The NAIA announced Monday that all spring sports have been canceled and all spring athletes will receive another year of eligibility.

MSHSAA also announced Monday that this weekend's upcoming Class 4 and Class 5 state basketball championships in Springfield, Missouri, have been canceled. MSHSAA also said that an announcement on spring sports would come later in the day Monday.