In a time of hardships, a St. Joseph resident is working to spread positivity and help out locals by selling and delivering an assortment of flowers and plants.

Lauren Waterbury decided to make a Facebook page called Eggs n Things to offer eggs, plants and flowers and was surprised how popular it’s gotten.

“I’ve always sold eggs to neighbors and family, and when prices went up at the stores I was sold out of eggs in less than a day,” Waterbury said.

Waterbury decided to start getting flowers and plants for herself and friends, and it took off by word of mouth.

“It seemed like there was a need for people that didn’t want to get out or were stuck at home and didn’t have stuff to do,” Waterbury said.

Waterbury has delivered a variety of flowers and plants to individuals with health issues or people not wanting to leave their homes. She offers no-contact free deliveries to St. Joseph and Savannah residents.

Most of Waterbury’s flowers are full-sun flat flowers that people can mix and match along with assorted hanging baskets. Recently, Waterbury decided to offer vegetable plants with tomatoes and peppers.

“It would be nice to get some more people gardening,” Waterbury said. “Planting a garden and having fresh vegetables right out your back door is something I feel is important.”

Waterbury also sells spider and aloe vera plants, along with succulents.

Waterbury said she is keeping her costs low to help those who may be struggling financially.

“A lot of people lost their jobs, that’s another thing to take into consideration, and they’re not working right now and I think keeping the cost down was one of the bigger issues as well,” Waterbury said.

Waterbury hopes to continue selling the plants through May and once businesses open up she will set up flowers at a couple locations and offer vegetables later in the year.