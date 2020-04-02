The St. Joseph Public Library is extending its closure in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The library will remain closed through at least Thursday, April 30. This includes all programs and outreach services.

The library will not charge overdue fines, and all checkout periods for items not yet due will be extended again to May 15. All pending holds are frozen so no one will lose a book he or she couldn’t pick up or lose a place in line.

SJPL is offering virtual programming on Facebook and YouTube. Visit the website at sjpl.lib.mo.us to connect to both.

Patrons who are able also can access electronic and downloadable materials via the website at sjpl.lib.mo.us/databases. The library is offering e-content only cards for anyone living in St. Joseph who does not currently have an active library card. Anyone interested should send an email to mrevels@sjpl.lib.mo.us with their name, address and birthdate, and a library card number will be emailed.

Those needing to contact the library should call 816-232-4038 or send an email to mrevels@sjpl.lib.mo.us.