Beginning Thursday, May 7 all St. Joseph Public Library branches will provide contactless checkout of library materials to patrons by appointment.

The East Hills and Downtown libraries will provide the service from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Carnegie and Washington Park libraries will provide the service from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Library patrons can call each branch, email notices@sjpl.lib.mo.us or place holds through the online catalog to request materials Phone numbers are:

East Hills: 816-236-2136

Downtown: 816-232-7729

Carnegie: 816-238-0526

Washington Park: 816-232-2052

Patrons can request specific items or ask library staff to select items based on personal interests. A total of 10 items can be checked out per library card, subject to normal limits for different types of items.

When the materials are ready to pick up, library patrons will be notified by phone and a designated time window will be scheduled for the pickup.

Library materials previously checked out now have a due date of June 1, and patrons can keep borrowed materials until the branches reopen to the public or return them in library bookdrops.

Returns will not be taken as part of contactless checkout, but patrons are welcome to continue to return items in the bookdrops at each library.