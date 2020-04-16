St. Joseph Police Department Chief Chris Connally confirmed Thursday that one of his officers is infected with COVID-19.

The name of the officer was not released.

Connally declined to say how many department employees are in self-isolation. He said some have called in sick over the last several weeks, but "not more than when you just have people calling out sick."

"Like anybody else in the community, the health department does a thorough investigation to make sure the community is safe," he said.

The sickened officer is "not at work," Connally said.

Further details about the officer's condition couldn't be released due to privacy laws, Connally said.

A spokesperson for the St. Joseph Health Department, Stephanie Malita, said brief interactions only put someone at a low risk for contracting COVID-19. She added that the public should treat everyone as if they have the virus, regardless of their job, and take preventative measures like hand washing and using sanitizer.

According to Malita, the Health Department will conduct an investigation of any of the officer's close contacts, as they would for any other positive case.

"We haven't had anyone else that's tested positive," Connally said. "We haven't had a full shift (call in sick) or anything like that. Some folks over the last several weeks have been self-isolated for different reasons, just like for everywhere else."

"If someone has a bad temperature or something like that and they show any symptoms they self isolate until they can show that they're fine," he said. "Whether it's a cold or something, this is the only time it's turned out to be COVID-19."

"It's not a secret it's just that we can't release any information because it's medical information," Connally said.

A spokesperson for the department, Captain Jeff Wilson, said it is still safe to interact with the police in St. Joseph.