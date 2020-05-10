As the state and city start reopening, measures are being taken to continue to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

St. Joseph health officials are working with patients who test positive for COVID to inform those who have come into contact with them.

"When it comes to the tracing, we ask the patient to look back two days prior to when their symptoms began. We ask them to think about who they have been in close contact with," Stephanie Malita, public information officer for the City of St. Joseph Health Department, said. "Close contact, in this instance, is identified by somebody who is within 6 feet for a period longer than 10 minutes."

Officials collect as much information as they can from the patient about the type of interactions they've had with others.

"We figure out if they are acquaintances or friends that they've just spent time with in the last couple of days. We get phone numbers from them and we contact that person. When we contact that person, we do not tell them who has Coronavirus 19," Malita said. "We tell them that they have been exposed to it."

After informing those individuals, health officials direct them to stay home for 14 days.

"That can be very difficult for somebody who isn't sick right now to hear. It's really important that they do that, again, to reduce the spread of the virus," Malita said.

The health department also has a centralized phone number for residents who want information on COVID-19 related issues. That number is 816-271-4613 and will be answered Monday through Friday from 8 am to 9 pm.