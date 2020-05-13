Local bars and taverns will be allowed to reopen Thursday with social distancing guidelines after a City Council decision.

Last week, council members debated whether or not bars should reopen with similar guidelines and restrictions as restaurants as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in St. Joseph. Mayor Bill McMurray directed the City of St. Joseph Health Department and city attorney’s office to create safety rules for bars to be seen by the council. On Wednesday, those guidelines were seen and approved.

The rules require bars and taverns to implement distancing and hygiene standards:

Assign all parties to tables or marked standing areas and limit bar stools and seating to one seat every 6 feet.

Require advanced reservations or immediate seating of parties.

Prohibit customers from congregating or waiting inside or outside the business to be seated or placed.

Require all servers and drink preparers to wear face coverings.

Require cashiers to wash hands, use hand sanitizer or change gloves before touching drinkware.

Take and deliver orders only at tables at which customers are seated, marked areas in which customers are assigned or specified and marked areas at bars, which are 6 feet from all seating or marked standing areas.

Serve drinks in disposable cups; refrain from reusing all cups and glasses.

Refrain from making reusable condiment containers and menus available to customers unless they are sanitized between parties accessing them.

Record the name and phone number of a member of all parties and the dates and times during which the parties were in the establishment, provide the recorded information to the city’s Health Department when necessary to trace COVID-19 contacts.

Cease serving alcohol no later than midnight on Fridays and Saturdays and 11 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays.

Comply with restaurant requirements included in the state order imposed by the Director of Health and Senior Services for Missouri on April 27.

Bars and taverns also will be required to follow rules previously put out by the city for all businesses that include keeping employees and customers separated and monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.

McMurray said he felt for bar owners who were not doing any business, while every other business was allowed to go back to work.

“I think it is an issue of fairness,” McMurray said. “The restaurants are open with a great many restrictions, so I think we should allow the bars, with similar restrictions, to open as well.”

He said numbers may be going up locally as more testing is done, but hospitalizations are staying steady. If the hospital begins to see a sharp rise, all restrictions could be re-implemented.

According to McMurray, bars were singled out due to a presidential suggestion that they remain closed.

Not all on the council were in favor of reopening. Councilmembers Brenda Blessing and Russell Moore felt that it is too soon to allow people to go out to the bars.

“I’m against even opening up the bars right now,” Blessing said during the meeting. “Our numbers are still on the rise. I’m just finding it hard to believe we’re even having this discussion about opening the bars when we’re still on the rise of things.”

Councilmember Brian Myers wanted to begin reopening Monday, all other council members voted to reopen on Thursday, May 14.

The council voted to expand the hours that alcohol can be served an hour past what was originally proposed. Some felt that having a limit may reduce the number of people who become overly inebriated to the point that they forget to keep their distance.

The council will meet again next Thursday to look at the local pandemic situation and discuss any possible changes to social distancing regulations.