The St. Jo Frontier Casino is laying off 81 employees, according to a notice obtained by News-Press NOW.

A statement sent by HGI - St. Jo LLC to the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development on March 31 details plans to furlough employees at the St. Jo Frontier Casino effective April 1.

The casino cites the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason for its decision, stating "Casinos in Missouri have been ordered to close. These sudden and unexpected circumstances adversely affected our business operations and, unfortunately, prevented us from providing notice sooner."

The layoffs affect servers, kitchen staff, floor staff and other employees.