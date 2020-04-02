St. Jo Frontier Casino
Buy Now

The St. Jo Frontier Casino was recently renovated and has a new restaurant, bar and coffee shop.

 File photo

COVID-19 has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. To help our community combat the outbreak, we are providing this content for free. For an interactive map and continuing coverage click here. Please consider supporting our efforts in providing local coverage by subscribing to the St. Joseph News-Press.


The St. Jo Frontier Casino is laying off 81 employees, according to a notice obtained by News-Press NOW.

A statement sent by HGI - St. Jo LLC to the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development on March 31 details plans to furlough employees at the St. Jo Frontier Casino effective April 1.

The casino cites the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason for its decision, stating "Casinos in Missouri have been ordered to close. These sudden and unexpected circumstances adversely affected our business operations and, unfortunately, prevented us from providing notice sooner."

The layoffs affect servers, kitchen staff, floor staff and other employees.

The St. Jo Frontier Casino is laying off 81 employees, according to a notice obtained by News-Press NOW.

A statement sent by HGI - St. Jo LLC to the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development on March 31 details plans to furlough employees at the St. Jo Frontier Casino effective April 1.

The casino cites the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason for its decision, stating "Casinos in Missouri have been ordered to close. These sudden and unexpected circumstances adversely affected our business operations and, unfortunately, prevented us from providing notice sooner."

The layoffs affect servers, kitchen staff, floor staff and other employees.