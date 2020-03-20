The spouse of a prisoner in the Western Reception Diagnostic Correctional Center is calling for the state of Missouri to release low-level offenders because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jessica Upton, the wife of Mark Upton, said "level one" offenders should be released to prevent the spread of the virus in correctional institutions.

Mark Upton was sentenced to five years in prison for domestic assault after a guilty plea. Other states like New York have reduced their prison population as the COVID-19 pandemic spreads.

Some jails like those in Los Angeles County and Cuyahoga County, Ohio, where Cleveland is located, are doing the same.

"The way I see it is that I see my husband as a human. I don't see him as an inmate. I don't see him as a number that DOC gives him," Jessia Upton said.

Karen Pojmann, a spokesperson for the department of corrections, said Gov. Mike Parson has the authority to release prisoners under "special circumstances."

Such releases are generally handled by the courts and the Missouri Department of Probation and Parole.

Pojmann said no cases of COVID-19 have been reported from prisoners or prison staff.

She declined to answer a question regarding how many ventilators the prison system has available.

"Screeners are taking the temperatures of medical staff at every facility upon entry," Pojmann said. "We are procuring enough thermometers to extend that screening component to all staff at all prisons and community corrections facilities in the next few days."

Last week, the department of corrections banned visitors from its facilities, something Jessica Upton admits is necessary. However, she doesn't think enough is being done to protect prisoners.

The department of corrections has posted its response measures on its website at doc.mo.gov/.

"Anybody can put anything online nowadays and people will believe it, but I want to hear it from somebody at the prison themselves and they're not giving me anything to work with," Jessica Upton said. "And I don't think that's fair."