Spire is partnering with the United Way to help those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic by committing up to $500,000 in matching gifts through its DollarHelp program.

Spire created the DollarHelp program in 1982, as part of the company’s commitment to providing resources for limited-income customers. Now managed through the United Way, DollarHelp allows Spire customers to donate $1, monthly to help other customers in need of assistance with their natural gas bills.

Beginning on April 16, Spire will match the expected first-year contributions of new and increased pledges, dollar for dollar, up to $500,000.

To sign up to give to DollarHelp, people can log into their Spire online accounts at MyAccount.SpireEnergy.com or call Spire’s customer service team at 800-582-1234. Individuals also can make a one-time contribution without being a Spire customer.

For those affected by the pandemic and in need of financial assistance to pay their natural gas bills, visit SpireEnergy.com/relief or call customer service at 800-582-1234. For more information on DollarHelp, visit SpireEnergy.com/DollarHelp.