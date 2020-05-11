During the month of May local law enforcement across the state participate in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.

"(This includes) anywhere from a local police department to a sheriff's department, to the Department of Corrections, the Highway Patrol, Probation and Parole -- anybody involved in law enforcement," Crystal Schuster, development director at Special Olympics Missouri, explained. "And they've chosen Special Olympics as their charity of choice worldwide."

Money is raised year-round for their local programs and then in May they come together in Missouri and they run local routes, which are referred to as legs.

"Each part of the state has its own local legs that they run in it. It varies in the distance of those runs, which can be anywhere from just around the town square to several miles down the highway to join up with another agency and then they pass the torch off to another agency," Schuster said.

The torch run itself is important and represents more than the fundraisers around it.

"The whole premise of the run is not to raise money. In fact, the run itself is not a fundraiser, it's more to raise awareness for athletes and for the partnership that law enforcement has with Special Olympics," Schuster said.

The runs would last for a couple of weeks and would end with a final leg happening right before opening ceremonies of the state summer games.

However, after 35 years, the torch run has gone virtual due to the pandemic forcing a change of plans.

"We discussed a lot of different options and decided to actually cancel the runs for the year and host a virtual torch run," Schuster said. "So, they're doing that sort of as a fundraiser and a way to raise awareness and to inform communities."

Schuster explained another reason this year was different with having to go virtual, "It's always been for just law enforcement officials and employees of their institutions, and so this virtual torch run is allowing us to open it up to anybody in the community who wants to be a part of it and support Special Olympics."

They still are hoping to do the final leg of the torch run that happens in the fall, pending state restrictions.

In addition to the virtual torch run, Special Olympics Missouri has been working with its athletes during this trying time through at-home programming.

"It is a really difficult time for our athletes because their immune systems are so compromised, that they really can't get out and do anything, and so we don't want them just sitting at home feeling alone or feeling like they can't still be a part of something," Schuster said.

To see the programs and take part in the Law Enforcement Torch Run you can visit their website at somo.org.