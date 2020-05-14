The Southside Junction Farmers Market is returning on Saturday, May 16, two weeks after the original start date.

This is the sixth year of the market at the location of Lake and Illinois avenues. Martha Clark, project manager, said the market has been deemed an essential business, but it's been a lot of work getting everything ready to meet all of the new requirements.

"Disinfectants aren't easy to come by, so I've spent a lot of time shopping for the items that we need to be in compliance," Clark said.

The market features fresh produce, baked goods and homemade crafts.

As any business, the market must follow social distancing rules and require customers to check-in at one location rather than coming from any direction.

"The past farmers markets have been very casual and our customers come to us because they enjoy the experience in addition to the quality products," Clark said.

The market will have two handwashing stations and encourage customers and vendors to wear masks but it's not required.

Another measure added was requiring vendors to make their products less accessible to customers to limit the amount of products being touched.

"We're asking them to shop with their eyes and let the vendors serve them," Clark said.

Clark worked with the Missouri Extension on panels of farmers markets to learn how to best serve customers while keeping it safe.

"I hope people will understand we're doing what we can to make it safe for everybody," Clark said.

Clark said there are seven vendors signed up, but not all will be there Saturday. The vendors post on the Southside Junction Farmer's Market Facebook page on which products are available and if they take pre-orders.

"We have one vendor who has meat products who is taking orders and won't be here this week but will the following week," Clark said.

Clark said they'll continue to pay attention to how the guidelines change over the next few months in order to keep vendors and customers safe.

The market accepts EBT, SNAP cards, credit cards and cash and is on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon through Sept. 26.