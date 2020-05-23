The South Side Fall Festival has announced this year’s theme is ‘Everyday Hero-Honoring working men and women on the front lines.’

“We’re using that because of the COVID-19 and we’re trying to honor all the working people out there that are on the front lines that could be getting exposed, but they’re still doing their jobs,” Gary Pettis, vice chair of the South Side Fall Festival, said.

As of right now the committee is planning the festival and parade as normal.

“We’re going to plan the festival as usual, like going to happen and everything’s going to be fine. If something happens to where we’re advised not to have the festival we’re going to wait until July to decide, and we’re going to talk with the City (of St. Joseph) Health Department and use them as guidance on what they think we should do,” Pettis said.

The 32nd festival will be held the third Saturday in September, just like years past, with the parade to take place as well.

“Our parade will happen on Saturday morning and the parade has been going for about 30 years,” Pettis said. “We have food booths, craft booths and kids activities at Hyde Park starting at noon on Friday and then going till 5 o’clock on Sunday.”

They also will have two stages for local bands to perform for the majority of all three days.

Normally there around 20,000 people who attend each year. They are planning some precautions for social distancing and will have hand sanitizer at all the vendors’ booths.

If you are interested in signing up for the festival or parade, contact Pettis by email at gpettis@grayusa.com.