Some surgeries, especially those deemed as elective, have been postponed while others have found the ability to continue during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some patients have had to adjust to putting off their surgeries in order to remain healthy and stay at home during this pandemic.

Sarah Knorr, a nurse practitioner at Northwest Health Services, said she has been working with patients who are delaying surgery and has a father who has postponed an elective knee surgery.

“A lot of times with my patients I care for them like I would care for a family member, and so we want to think about their safety and trying to make the right decision,” Knorr said.

Knorr said that surgeries right now are a case-by-case basis, but she feels they should not be rushed while communities are opening back up. St. Joseph officials have announced the city’s shelter-in-place order will be removed May 4.

“We’re going to have to be thinking about strategies to keep patients safe while still giving them the pain relief perhaps that they need for those surgeries,” Knorr said. “As the economy starts to open up here in the next few weeks is going to be a really big test as to what’s going to happen.”

Knorr said she believes some surgeries are essential to make sure they are performed and performed safely. She said advances in testing could be an advantage to surgeries resuming.

“There needs to be an abundance of precautions taken,” Knorr said. “I think we do need to prioritize those people, we don’t want people dying at home because they didn’t have the heart procedure, so those need to get done.”

At Phoenix Urology, surgeries have continued during the pandemic as staff said they have been practicing safety measures and are now opening up to elective surgeries. They have been using masks and gloves and have been testing patients before surgery.

Dr. Michael Aberger and Dr. Mike Kozminski have been able to perform surgeries using a new robotic machine. They have been performing minimally invasive surgeries for those with prostate cancer, kidney cancer and pelvic organ prolapse.

The doctors have been able to bring the robotic system to the St. Joseph area, which has allowed them to perform surgeries quickly with small incisions and a quick turnaround time.

“The real advantage for people is getting them in and out of a hospital environment as quickly as possible,” Kozminski said. “That allows people to have less exposure to other people with communicable diseases or any other issues of being in the hospital.”

The procedure has people being released a day after the surgery, and Kozminski and Arberger said most people are only needing Tylenol for pain relief.

That’s (robotic surgery) is really allowing us to keep our surgeries going and we’ve been able to go and operate through the entire COVID stress period,” Kozminski said.

The robotic system allows Kozminski and Arberger to work together behind the controls and perform the minimally invasive surgery.

“It’s so important for patients’ mental health and their physical health issues to be taken care of. Cancer especially is something that not only affects the patient but the entire family, and for them to be able to know that they can get onto the schedule,” Kozminski said.