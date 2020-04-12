In times like these of worldwide distress due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some people might believe we are in the Biblical last days and that the world will end soon.

However, there have been other times throughout history, like the plague in the middle ages and the Spanish flu in 1918, which claimed many lives when people no doubt had the same fear.

“Doomsday people latch onto the next end-times scenario, are disappointed, concoct an explanation and wait for the next after that,” said retired psychologist Ken Hines. “Their fallacy, and the common factor for all the end-of-time people, is the egocentric idea that it will happen in their own lifetimes."

Many people look to the Book of Revelations in the Bible for evidence of the end or at this verse from Matthew 24 in the Bible: “For nation will rise against nation and kingdom against kingdom. And there will be famines, pestilences and earthquakes in various places all of these are the beginning of sorrows.”

Local entrepeneur David Lyric Foster said God's time is not like our own. A day can be 1,000 years to God.

“The thing about it though is if you're thinking about end times, you could think about it whether it's two months or two decades. However you look at it is still less than 1% of time in totality,” Foster said.

He pointed to five things that he believes have transpired or will soon as evidence of the end times: a one world currency, earthquakes in unusual places, an increase in worldwide disease, one-world government and chips in our hands.

“Even if you consider that and you factor that into the grand scheme of things, and again when I say end times I'm not saying the world is going to end tomorrow, I'm not even saying its going to end next year or even if you talk about the next 50 years, that's still less than 1% of the time we believe this Earth has been in existence,” Foster said.

COVID-19 has claimed more than 100,000 lives worldwide. By comparison, the Spanish flu epidemic of 1918 which lasted from January 1918 to December 1920 claimed as many as 50 million lives worldwide, including about 675,000 in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That was a quarter of the world's population at that time.

The Rev. Earnestine Blakley, pastor of Hope Fellowship Church believes we are in the end of end times.

“Every day we get closer to it. We're just closer to the end times because over 2,000 years ago, when Jesus walked this earth, and even if the apostles and and different people preach, they refer to that time as the end times. So that's over 2,000 years ago. So naturally, we're closer to that time,” Blakley said.

But she added that even if we are in the end times, we should not fear it.

“For people who are afraid, the Bible tells us in Second Timothy that God has not given us a spirit of fear. He's given us power. He's given us love. And he's given us a sound mind,” she said. "See, this is a time to not only be ready, this is the time to stay in God's word. You read the word. There is comfort in God's word, there is peace in God's word.”