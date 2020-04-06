The shelter-in-place order issued by the City of St. Joseph and now statewide in Missouri has caused many businesses to shut their doors, leaving employees without a paycheck.

But the owners of the Unique Creations Salon in St. Joseph made the decision to continue paying their stylists throughout the closure, even though they can't operate normally. Adam and Tamara Meisinger said they're paying their three stylists the average hourly wage.

"They're able to still take care of their personal lives, and like we always say, the employees are the backbone of the business and they need to be taken care of like they take care of us," Adam Meisinger said.

Meisinger said their stylists aren't booth-rent like the majority of salons are, but they're still going to be missing out on daily tips during the shutdown.

The salon employees were concerned about getting paid, but Meisinger said they cleared up any concerns quickly.

"They were very gracious and excited and I'm sure it was a big stress reliever for them," Meisinger said.

Meisinger said the salon still can sell products since its licensed as a retail distributor, and now its offering 50% off products to laid off and furloughed employees in the community.

"It's to help out for people out of work, and the lines are long at the stores and here they can get curbside assistance and be in and out," Meisinger said.

Meisinger encourages other businesses that still are able to pay employees to do so because even people filing for unemployment can be without money for weeks.

"If it takes three, four or five weeks to get unemployment -- that's a lot of income that families are missing out on," Meisinger said.

Even though the shelter-in-place order has a negative impact on businesses in the community, the Meisingers are thankful the city is making the health and safety of the community a priority.

"It is a frustrating time, but the city is ultimately looking out for everyone's health and well-being," Meisinger said.

The salons sale on products will continue until the shelter in place order is over and will limit products to two a customer.