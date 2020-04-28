As the COVID-19 crisis continues, a local board that oversees free health care services for those in need is adapting in order to continue.

The Social Welfare Board provides medical and dental care for Buchanan County residents with restricted incomes and, although the clinics have been closed for most business due to coronavirus, is still providing service for emergency needs.

In a meeting on Tuesday, the board discussed finances in a time when tax revenues and state allocations could be shaky.

Director Linda Judah told the board members that COVID-19 has "occupied 90%" of their time.

While the City of St. Joseph Health Department is closed to the public, clinics are still providing essential services and an "assessment station" at the front of Patee Market Health Center has been busy screening anyone who comes in, in order to see if they could have had contact with the virus.

Judah said personal protective equipment such as gowns, gloves and N95 face masks are a constant need, and the prices for such equipment have been going up.

She said the Social Welfare Board does not qualify for the Paycheck Protection program through the CARES Act due to the model of the board, which has been in action in Buchanan County for over 100 years.

"Our model is very different," Judah said. "For most programs, we're grandfathered in, but the way the stimulus package was written, you have to be a 501(c)3."

She said she has, however, been busy searching for funds that could help.

A $10,000 rolling grant through CARES for free clinics was obtainable, and she has applied for $25,000 in Direct Relief funds. She also has submitted an application for a grant for telehealth for $25,000 through CVS, which is currently pending.

She said telehealth, which will allow a doctor to see a patient via video screens rather than in person, is being used as a way to social distance while still providing needed care, which is one way they have had to adapt during the pandemic.

"Because of our longevity in the community, 106 years, we're a trusted place for the underserved to obtain care and, because of our model, we've been nimble to adapt to needs of the time," Judah said.

The Social Welfare Board is not testing for or treating COVID-19, but has developed a relationship with Mosaic Life Care in which patients can be referred for testing or treatment.