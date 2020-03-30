After a teleconference conversation with multiple city leaders, St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray made the decision to continue an order that restricts gatherings and closes businesses in order to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The shelter-in-place guidelines shutter “nonessential” businesses and strongly encourage citizens to only leave home for necessities like food, medicine or work at an “essential” job.

The order was scheduled to end at 11:59 p.m. on April 2, but will now be extended until at least April 24. The City Charter requires that the order is reviewed in two weeks in order to determine if changes need to be made.

Mayor Bill McMurray said the date is not set in stone and the changes to everyday life could go on for longer, or could end if the situation changes.

“We’re up to over 1,000 cases in Missouri right now with 13 deaths, and we have three, where just a few days ago we had zero here in St. Joe,” McMurray said. “So, we’re going to have to pay attention to the numbers and decide accordingly.”

The order will be changed in order to allow businesses that support “essential businesses” to remain in operation, and enforcement language will be added.

McMurray said the updated order will allow the city to send a warning to someone who is not in compliance before sending someone to tell them in person. Ultimately, businesses that refuse to close or alter in order to reduce contact with customers can see fines or loss of a business license, but the mayor said steps are being added to make sure the process does not become so harsh if it isn’t absolutely necessary.

“We do have some enforcement built in, but we don’t want to go out and swat the flies with sledgehammers, either,” McMurray said. “We want to be judicious in our application.”

Monday’s work session was held largely over the phone with only McMurray, a handful of staff and Councilmember Kent O’Dell actually in attendance at City Hall.

Other council members and representatives from the School District, Chamber of Commerce, Mosaic Life Care and more were on the line.

Councilmember Russell Moore raised concerns about CBD and smoke shops still operating, as he believes they should not be considered essential. Councilmember Brian Myers agreed and said people who need CBD products should get them online in order to limit person-to-person contact. He said the fact that bars are closed should mean smoke shops should be closed as well.

Director of the St. Joseph Health Department Debra Bradley said they are looking into whether or not CBD shops should be considered essential, but she would prefer if those businesses operate via curbside pickup or delivery only.

McMurray said the city has been purposefully liberal with the definition of “essential businesses” in order to avoid being overly obstructive. He said the people of St. Joseph have, for the most part, followed the order correctly.

“By and large, most people are complying and practicing the social distancing and that’s the chief weapon we have in this war to beat down this virus,” “Thank you to all of you who are complying. I know it’s hard. It’s difficult on business, and it’s certainly difficult on all of us.”

He urged citizens to continue to keep at least 6 feet of space from one another and to stay at home when possible.