If you smoke or vape, COVID-19 could be a bigger problem if you catch it, a local doctor said.

Dr. Francisco Aleman, a doctor at Northwest Health Services, said smoking or vaping can make symptoms worse for those with COVID-19.

Dr. Albert Rizzo of the American Lung Association said people who smoke or vape should consider quitting to ensure more safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID-19 is a lung infection that aggressively attacks the lungs and even leaves lung cells and tissue dead,” Rizzo said. “While it’s important to prevent getting COVID-19 in the first place, it’s also essential that we do all we can to keep our lungs healthy to avoid the worst affects of the disease.”

Aleman, who has been working with COVID-19 patients at Northwest Health Services, agreed with Rizzo.

"We should not overlook that smoking is considered a risk factor by the CDC and, in fact, it puts you at risk of COVID complications by two and a half times more than a non-smoker," Aleman said.

Aleman said while health professionals are learning about the virus, individual studies with potentially small sample sizes should be taken with a grain of salt. He said the best practice is to listen to information from the Centers for Disease Control and to participate in practices such as hand-washing to avoid becoming sick from the virus.

"The way the virus works, it actually attacks your respiratory system and attacks specifically your lung tissue," Aleman said. "Any damage to your lung tissue that you have before the virus attacks you it just makes you have a higher chance for complications."

Multiple risk factors are already in play for person that smokes. As people smoke for multiple years, lung capacity decreases. Those smoking for 15 to 20 years most likely already have some COPD, Aleman said.