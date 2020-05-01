If you were in the surrounding area of Skaith Elementary School on Friday, you may have noticed a string of decorated cars.

At least 30 school staff members came together to see their students with signs and balloons.

Even though cities are slowly starting to open back up, schools are still closed, which is why educators are getting creative in seeing and engaging with students.

"We're doing a parade for our kids because we miss them so much and we know they miss us as much as we miss them," Hannah Adams, a kindergarten teacher at Skaith, said.

The parade route went through the Skaith attendance area going along the regular bus routes and even had the school's resource officers to escort them.

Students who were waiting to see their teachers had made signs themselves and waved as the parade went by.

Normally students still would be in school wrapping up the year and enjoying the playground.

"We'd usually be doing all kinds of fun things, play day and different end-of-the-year activities. So this is something fun that we can do for the kiddos," Adams said.

It has been difficult for both students and staff to be away from school, not only with doing online classes, but also not being able to be around each other.

One student along the parade route said she missed not being able to see her friends.

"Our school wide theme this year was 'ohana,' which means family, and this has just been a really long time without our school family," Adams said.