A transient opportunity is available for the St. Joseph School District to raise some extra revenue in the wake of recent state funding cuts, without the usual process of voter approval.

Dr. Gabe Edgar, assistant superintendent of business and operations, briefed the finance committee of the Board of Education at a meeting on Monday. According to Edgar, a provision of Missouri constitutional law enables an increase of 10 cents in the school tax levy, to about $3.83 per $100 in assessed valuation. The full Board of Education must approve the increase; it is not subject to voter approval, and will immediately produce about $1 million in extra revenue.

But time is of the essence given the regulations at hand within the Hancock Amendment, which has been in force since the 1980s. The board will have to make a decision at its next meeting on Monday, Aug. 24.

"This is an opportunity, and if we don't take it, we've lost it," Board President Tami Pasley told her peers. "Who wants to just give up, and lose that million dollars, you know?"

Edgar endorsed the tax increase because the district saw some $3.2 million in one-time state funding losses over the course of June and July; specifically, the extra revenue would cancel out an emergency state budget restriction for July that was driven by collapsing state tax revenues and an executive budget-balancing decision by Gov. Mike Parson.

"Obviously, we're in a situation where there's a lot of unknowns," Edgar said.

In the meantime, the district expects to be financially assailed on all sides next year as the COVID-19 economic fallout continues.

Especially with the recent lapse in emergency $600-per-week in supplementary federal unemployment assistance, it is expected that for Fiscal Year 2021, which began July 1 and ends June 30, 2021, up to 10% of all taxpayers won't be able to meet their obligations under the current property levy.

The district is forecasting a significant drop in enrollment, possibly double the decrease of 146 students that occurred last year, Edgar said, which left the fall 2019 headcount at 10,768. It also could prove to be larger. Missouri provides SJSD a "state adequacy target" level of $6,375 per student, and that amount is lost for each student who leaves the district without replacement.

Finally, additional budget restrictions by Parson's office through the end of 2020 and perhaps beyond are expected, and the state legislature is expected to further reduce public spending across the board. This latter element is the hardest to predict and to account for and places the district in a climate of uncertainty.

"Because I think there's things that are gonna happen, you know, going into the future," Edgar said. "Every day you wake up, and it's something different."