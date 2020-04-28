The St. Joseph School District announced Tuesday that it will not hold in-person high school graduations as planned on May 17.

Instead, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, each high school will host a series of events to honor graduates and celebrate their accomplishments, according to a release from the district.

Each high school class of 2020 will be honored with a virtual graduation ceremony, which will be shared on Sunday, May 17. The ceremonies will be recorded in advance and will include many traditional graduation elements, district officials said. Each school will reach out to students to gather elements for the recording.

Dr. Doug Van Zyl, superintendent of schools, told SJSD Board of Education members during a meeting on Monday — which itself took place entirely by remote video conference — about how he has been studying the practicality of a virtual graduation ceremony for some time.

Though it has been known for weeks that Missouri would begin a partial revival of pre-COVID-19 events and activities in May, Van Zyl said, it is expected that social distancing restrictions will remain in effect for some time. These are likely to interfere with a large in-person graduation ceremony, Van Zyl has concluded.

"So with that in mind, administratively, we really feel like the best thing for us to do is plan a virtual graduation, unless something just major and drastic changes between now and May 17," Van Zyl told board members. "But I don't necessarily see that happening."

Each school’s virtual ceremony will be shared on the district’s digital platforms, such as YouTube, social media, the SJSD website and Channel 13 SJSD-TV. The graduations also may be broadcast on other local channels.

Each high school class of 2020 will have the opportunity to pick up their diplomas in a special drive-through distribution. Benton, Central and Lafayette will share their specific plans for diploma distribution with families soon, district officials said.

District officials considered the option of a traditional ceremony for later this summer but felt that scenario is unlikely and impractical. Van Zyl told the school board on Monday that the overriding goal is to give students closure, sooner rather than later. There are various reasons for this. One example is those students who are joining the military will be shipping out for basic training this summer and can't wait for a delayed ceremony.

"That being said, if something were to change — and I know several of our administrators have talked about this — we could have a graduation picnic or alumni gathering or some type of celebration," he said. "So we won't take that completely off the books."

Dr. Marlie Williams, assistant superintendent, in her own report to the board on Monday, said that for all students of St. Joseph schools, the effects of COVID-19 disruptions are significant.

"We have had a gap of several months that we will have to support our staff, faculty, students and families through," she said. "A lot of families have experienced a lot of trauma during this time, whether it job-related, school-related, financially related, or related to health and wellness."

In advance of the virtual graduation ceremonies, individual schools will share information about yearbook pickups.

For all graduation items other than cap and gown orders, families are instructed to contact the memorabilia manufacturer Jostens, Inc. directly for further arrangements at 816-523-4900 or Jeff.Enger.Office@jostens.com.

Plans also are being made for all students to turn in their school-issued laptops and other district technology devices, as well as pick up any items left at schools, during the week of May 11. Specific information on those dates for each school can be found on the district's website, www.sjsd.k12.mo.us.