The St. Joseph School District announced Tuesday that it will not hold in-person high school graduations as planned on May 17.

Instead, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, each high school will host a series of events to honor graduates and celebrate their accomplishments, according to a release from the district.

Each high school class of 2020 will be honored with a virtual graduation ceremony, which will be shared on Sunday, May 17. The ceremonies will be recorded in advance and will include many traditional graduation elements, district officials said. Each school will reach out to students to gather elements for the recording.

Each school’s virtual ceremony will be shared on the district’s digital platforms including YouTube, social media, the SJSD website and cable channel 13. The graduations also may be broadcast on other local channels.

Each high school class of 2020 will have the opportunity to pick up their diplomas in a special drive-through distribution. Benton, Central and Lafayette will share their specific plans for diploma distribution with families soon, district officials said.

District officials considered the option of a traditional ceremony for later this summer but felt that scenario is unlikely given the ongoing social distancing guidelines and limits on large gatherings, according to the release.

Individual schools will share information about yearbook pickups.

For all graduation items other than cap and gown orders, families are instructed to contact Jostens directly for further arrangements at 816-523-4900 or Jeff.Enger.Office@jostens.com.

Plans also are being made for all students to turn in their school-issued laptops and other district technology devices, as well as pick up any items left at schools, during the week of May 11. Specific information on those dates for each school can be found on the district's website, www.sjsd.k12.mo.us.