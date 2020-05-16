The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department is resuming some services after they were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Sheriff Bill Puett, the department faces a backlog of 10 evictions to execute, and he expects a rush of new orders once courts reopen for eviction proceedings.

“We’ve been cautious, especially when we saw some of the cases start to rise,” Puett said. “So we’re going to gradually reinstate services.”

Beginning May 18, the department will begin processing concealed-carry weapons permits by appointment. Those who attend the appointments must wear a mask, according to a news release. Appointments to renew permits can be made by calling 816-236-8878.

Owners of permits that expired from Jan. 1 to May 31 will not be assessed late fees. Evictions will begin again on June 9, with one eviction scheduled per day. Puett cautioned that evictions on addresses with a confirmed COVID-19 case will not be executed.

“Deputies may utilize masks and limit the number of people not participating in the eviction to remain at the location of the eviction,” Puett said. “Masks and gloves for those participating in the eviction will be the responsibility of the landlord.”

On June 1, in-person sex offender registration will resume, though only the offender needing to register will be allowed in the lobby and must wear a mask. The availability of appointments for in-person jail visitation also will resume June 1, with the first visitations occurring on June 6. Appointments can be made by calling 816-236-8888.

Inmate property pickup and drop-off also will begin on June 6 by appointment via phone at 816-236-8894.

Those wishing to file a report with the Sheriff’s Office can do so online at co.buchanan.mo.us/FormCenter/Sherriffs-Department-4/Request-a-Report-53, and reports will be available for pickup in the department’s lobby in about three business days.

“The Sheriff’s Office is in the process of working on a completely electronic option, where citizens can request a report, submit the payment by a secured site, and receive the report by email — we will update everyone when this option is completed and available,” Puett said.