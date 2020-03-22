The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office announced evictions and personal visits to inmates will be suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and the department will make other changes to lessen face-to-face contact with the public.

Sheriff Bill Puett said some reports may be taken by phone, if possible.

“We want to reassure everyone that we are here for you. We are adapting to the current situation, so instead of coming to your home to take a report, we may call you on the phone," he said in a release. "If we come to your home, we may talk to you outside, instead of coming inside. This is for your health as much as it is for the health of the deputies."

And while deputies will be out on roads, they also will be taking additional precautions.

"Patrol deputies may be keeping increased social distances with citizens," Puett said. "They are not being disrespectful; they are simply being self-aware for the health and safety of the citizen and themselves."

Regarding visits to inmates, Puett said the reason for the suspension is to limit the number of people travelling to the Law Enforcement Center.

“We understand that family and friends do not actually come into contact with the inmates, but this suspension will keep citizens from having to travel to the LEC, thus helping limit a gathering of people in the lobby,” he said.

In addition, sex offender registration will be handled over the phone, and any professional meeting with attorneys, probation officers and parole officers within a facility will be over the phone with no direct contact with the inmates.

Conceal-and-carry permit renewals and new permits will be issued only by appointment and with prior approval based on circumstances, Puett said. Any late fees accrued during the time period will not be charged to the account holder, and the card will remain valid.