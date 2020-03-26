As St. Joseph residents drive through the city they'll notice even more closed signs posted on the outside of businesses after a shelter-in-place order was put into effect Tuesday by the city.

The order is expected to last 10 days until April 2, unlike nearby Kansas City where the order is in place for 30 days. However, Patt Lilly, the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce CEO, said it has taken many local businesses by surprise that such an order was put in place at all.

"While we have seen some of this around the country, in light of our current circumstance I think the business community was generally a little taken back," Lilly said.

Lilly understands the city's perspective as officials are trying to get in front of the COVID-19 escalation, and he hopes St. Joseph can see the benefit of that decision.

"Either we won't see the disease here or it will be small numbers that will allow us to get back to normal a little more quickly than perhaps some other areas," Lilly said.

Mayor Bill McMurray said the biggest concern brought up to city officials is which businesses are considered essential and nonessential. McMurray said the city is following definitions given by the Department of Homeland Security.

"We tried to be very generous in the interpretation of essential so that we could balance the need for businesses to operate but also balance the stay-in-place order to prevent the spread of this epidemic," McMurray said.

McMurray said it's not a question of if, it's a question of when St. Joseph gets its first case, and the order is needed to keep people away from each other.

"If everybody can stay home for a little while, then we can knock down this curve," McMurray said.

St. Joseph does have a high number of businesses that fit the essential category because of the large manufacturing sector that makes up more than 20% of jobs in the city.

"I think they're all working very hard to protect their employees because their employees are their biggest asset," McMurray said.

Lilly said the chamber has been in close contact with businesses around the city, and some of those deemed nonessential can't survive the next two to four weeks.

"While they may have a very viable business, their inability to operate, their inability to serve customers really has a dramatic effect on them," Lilly said.

Lilly believes in the next couple weeks a strong focus should be put toward what the recovery process will look like in order to keep the economy strong and keep businesses alive.

"Small businesses are kind of the fabric of the community and they kind of make the community what it is, and seeing them have difficulty is a challenge," Lilly said.

Even though there's been negative feedback on the shelter-in-place order, McMurray said he's heard from police and businesses around the city that residents are cooperating and believe the city should be united.

"We're all in this together is kind of the theme of this whole thing," McMurray said.

With orders put in place, Lilly hopes the city can evaluate if St. Joseph regulations need to be as extreme as bigger cities with more cases.

"There are places where there won't be the virus or there will be few in number as compared to New York, and so, how do we address those going forward?" Lilly said.

The city will address and reevaluate the shelter-in-place order March 30 and decided whether or not it should be extended past April 2.