It’s been an adjustment for many businesses and delivery services across the area in the fight against COVID-19 outbreak.

Many restaurants have made the switch from dine-in to only serving food by drive-thru or delivery.

“Closing the inside diving area will definitely have an impact, but we hope to see our other options pick up,” said Jim Colby, area coach for Pizza Hut. “Our first goal is to make sure everything is safe.”

Local Pizza Huts are cleaning and sanitizing every hour and offering a contact-less delivery and transaction.

“We’re taking extra steps with placing customers’ food in a food safe liner,” Colby said. “They can pay with the app and we will drop it right at their door.”

For services like Uber, keeping the vehicle clean is at the top of the list.

“Hand sanitizer has been hard to find lately,” Ashley Jensen, an Uber driver, said. “Uber usually supplies Germ-X and Kleenex, which helps out but hubs have been closed so it’s now a waiting game.”

For Colby and Jensen, it is important to help the community.

“We are really trying to keep people working and keep money in the employee’s pocket,” Colby said.

“Service has decreased with bars temporarily shutting down, but I still want to lend a hand to those in need during this devastating time,” Jensen said.

She is not giving rides to or from the hospital right now. Instead, her focus is on getting people to work, buying those essential household items and grocery shopping.

“My goal is to help as many people as possible,” Jensen said. “In downtime, I will be doing Uber Eats and delivering food to houses.”

One of the newest chains to go with the “touchless” transaction is McDelivery, which is available through DoorDash and Uber Eats.

“We will be closely monitoring this situation and will take additional measures if needed as part of our commitment to protecting the safety of our customers and our crew,” said Chris Habiger, McDonald’s franchise owner in St. Joseph.