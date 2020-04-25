As the quarantine continues, many residential care facilities are doing everything they can to keep residents and their families informed during uncertain times.

"We've put in place a no-visitors policy, and it's been in place since March 16, we were really proactive in putting that in place," said Chelsea Howlett, executive director and administrator for MeadowView Senior Community and the Noyes Home for Children. "We wanted to ensure that we limited any potential infection, and all of our families have really received that very well."

At the facility there are procedures in place to communicate during this challenging time, including if a resident were to test positive for COVID-19.

"It would be immediate, we would be calling families to notify them. We'd also provide it in writing in the event that we could not get in touch with them," Howlett said. "We'd be talking with each of the residents as we go through and we would do our very best to provide our continued quarantine status."

As the state and city discuss plans to slowly start opening back up, there has been some discussion on what that would look like for MeadowView.

"Ours will be delayed, I can tell you that 100%. We know that our population is one of them that would be at greatest risk for contracting this and having very potentially grave consequences," Howlett said.

The plan at this time is to keep the facility under restriction until Howlett and the Ladies Union Benevolent Association board, which oversees the home, see that the community as a whole is continuing downward on COVID-19 cases.

Linda Buckler, a manager and CMT, said the biggest challenge during this time is keeping residents' spirits up.

"We actually have a little group of ladies that goes down the hall, that one knocks on the door and has another one come out and they kind of get a little train though and kind of keep each other in spirits too," Buckler said.

Residents still are able to get outside and enjoy the fresh air on nice days, Buckler said.

"One thing that a lot of public doesn't realize is that a lot of older women love to get their hair done every week and just like everybody else out in the public, they don't have a barber anymore or a beautician," Buckler said. "So we've had our nurses actually step up and volunteered and done hair and curled it and put them under the dryer so they could feel like they went to the beauty shop."