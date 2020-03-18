Official Washington, increasingly regarding itself on a wartime footing, worked Wednesday to help Americans survive the coronavirus pandemic, both health-wise and economically.

The U.S. Senate took a series of votes related to an economic aid package, defeating a trio of amendments before giving approval to a measure the House passed on Saturday.

The bill, negotiated largely by Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, has provisions on paid sick leave for quarantined workers, free coronavirus testing, up to three months of family and medical leave and funding for Medicaid and food assistance.

The roll call on the final measure turned out 90 to 8. It now heads to the White House for the president’s signature.

Missouri’s two senators, Republicans Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley, voted for the measure. The senators from Kansas, Republicans Pat Roberts and Jerry Moran, also favored the legislation.

Moran, in a speech on the Senate floor Wednesday, cited a national sense of duty to work toward bipartisan solutions in this time of pandemic. He talked about his walks from the Capitol to the Lincoln Memorial, passing war memorials on the route.

“We should hold those veterans, those military men and women who are honored in those settings, as our role models,” he said.

“They sacrificed because they believed they could make life better for the folks back home, their own family members, their neighbors and people they didn’t know. They sacrificed because they believed they could make the world a more safe and secure place.”

The action came during a day when President Trump announced border closures for non-essential travel between the United States and Canada, and senators set the stage for a larger “phase three” measure for pandemic relief, perhaps to be voted on this week.

During a press briefing at the White House, Trump described himself as “a wartime president,” framing the fight against COVID-19 as an all-government, all-citizen crusade.

“That’s what we’re fighting,” the president said. “We had the best economy we’ve ever had, then one day you have to close it down in order to defeat the enemy.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, called the House bill not exactly to his liking but informed his colleagues that he would vote for its approval.

“This is a time for urgent, bipartisan action,” he said Wednesday morning. “In this case, I do not believe we should let perfection be the enemy of something that will help even a subset of workers.”

Discussion in the Senate and at the White House also focused on the shortages of medical necessities required for professionals treating those suspected of having contracted the virus.

Vice President Mike Pence, leading the White House team on the coronavirus response, said increasing the stockpile of medical items requires public-private cooperation.

“Just as importantly, working with industry leaders, we’re securing the increase in ventilators, the increase in masks, gloves, eye protective care and garments, that are all necessary,” Pence said.

Sen. Richard Durbin, an Illinois Democrat, said rural hospitals would be especially hard-hit.

“I’m fearful that they’ll be the first to be overwhelmed,” he said. “I hope that those of us representing rural states will come together … to try to find a way to make sure they are adequately funded to get through this crisis.”

The votes took place in the context of the social distancing that public health officials have preached as a demand of the times. McConnell stretched out the time of votes, allowing senators to wander in with lesser chamber congestion than normal.

“We want to avoid congregating here,” the Kentuckian said before the series of votes. “I would encourage our colleagues to come in and vote and depart the chamber.”