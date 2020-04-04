While schools are closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, children are spending more time at home than ever.

This causes concern for officials at the Missouri Department of Social Services, where staff have reported a 50% drop in hotline calls.

“This dramatic drop in hotline reports is truly alarming. I know Missourians are very focused on COVID-19, but we must remain vigilant in our efforts to ensure every Missouri child remains safe from abuse and neglect,” Gov. Mike Parson said in a press release.

Local law enforcement and a child advocacy center officials said the number of reports tend to drop in the summer when kids are not around other adults as much.

“Teachers and child-care providers are mandated reporters of suspected child abuse and neglect and are often our state’s best radar on a child’s well-being because children are in school or at child care each day,” Jennifer Tidball, acting director of the Department of Social Services, said in a press release.

Even though schools are closed, children still are out in the communities and may interact with other adults if they are participating in a school’s food program.

“I know that one helpful thing is that a lot of the schools are trying to feed the needy, at-risk students who don’t have the income levels, they’re still trying to sustain through to those families,” Detective Sgt. Jason Strong, with the St. Joseph Police Department, said. “So, I think that ultimately that probably leads to contact with those families.”

Strong and Voices of Courage director Melissa Birdsell said there are a few things people can look for if abuse and neglect are suspected.

“I think we just have to be on the lookout for the obvious things like marks, but we also want to be on the lookout for kids who are normally outgoing who are maybe keeping to themselves,” Birdsell said.

She added that it is difficult to see some signs of abuse and neglect if the child is someone an adult is not familiar with, but if there is any concern people should call the hotline.

“We need to learn to listen to those gut instincts, because those are typically correct,” Birdsell said. “We always stress, when you contact the hotline and you make that phone call, you’re just asking for a service to be provided, you’re not turning someone in.”

The Missouri Department of Social Services encourages anyone who suspects child abuse or neglect to call a toll-free hotline at 1-800-392-3738. People also can call the St. Joseph Police Department’s Family Crimes Unit at 816-271-4747.