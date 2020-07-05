Schweizer Orchard is back open after temporarily closing its doors during the winter and spring months.

“We are pretty much right on schedule,” said CEO Corey Schweizer. “We are picking and packing as fast as we can.”

COVID-19 did not have any impact on opening and still allowed for customers to return the day after Father’s Day.

“We picked a little earlier this year and are still working around the storms,” Schweizer said. “Everything is going really well so far.”

Heavy rainfall, on the other hand, has caused some of the patches to be muddy and forced staff to pick the produce.

“Depending on the day you can pick strawberries, blackberries and blueberries right now,” says Schweizer.

Unfortunately, there will not be a U-pick peach season, which normally starts in the middle of July, but peaches are still able to be purchased inside the store along with many other vegetables and fruits.

Currently the store has sweet corn, green beans, peppers and various cider slushies.

No eating is allowed while picking or inside the store and social distancing of 6 feet is encouraged.

If you have kids, the playground is open as well.

The business will be open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.