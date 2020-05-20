The St. Joseph School District is enrolling students for summer school, which this year will go from June 3 to 30 and be held entirely online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The classes will be offered from first grade through the high school level.

At the high school level, credit recovery classes will be done through a program called Launch, which will be an online course program through the Springfield School District. The credit acceleration classes of health and personal finance will be taught by district teachers through the platform Canvas.

The Launch classes are set to be a program where students can earn credit from mainly core classes that they failed. The district has staff to assist students during the online program.

“We actually have three teachers at Central who were hired by Launch to kind of facilitate credit recovery courses so that there’s a face that they know with those courses, and so there’ll be about 25 to 30 students in each one of those sections,” Jason Tolen, assistant principal at Central High School, said. “That staff is supposed to reach out, motivate, push and make contact with parents of the kids who aren’t making progress with those courses.”

Tolen, who is the director for summer school, said enrollment is down with some classes not being offered by Launch for credit recovery, but Central currently has 274 students enrolled.

For elementary students, the Launch website program will have theme-focused course offerings and summer learning academies to develop reading, math and coding skills.

Middle school students will have summer enrichment and course remediation opportunities, extended learning programs for math and English language arts, and summer learning academies to develop reading, math and coding skills.