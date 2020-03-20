Those who passed by any of the schools in St. Joseph on Friday would have noticed the parking lots were practically empty.

But although Carden Park Elementary's hallways were empty, staff members were busy putting meals together to hand out to students next week while schools are closed in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"We are going to prepare every day, but pickups will be Monday, Wednesday and Friday," Donita Swafford, nutrition services manager with the St. Joseph School District, said.

Swafford has a small team of nutrition service workers at Carden Park in order to stay compliant with the CDC's recommendation to keep groups to just a few people.

"A lot of people have offered to volunteer, like some of the other staff members that aren't nutrition services, but to stay with the guidelines we have to just limit it to six and within those who are in nutrition services," Swafford said.

The team at Carden Park is preparing about 825 meals and will adjust after seeing the number of students that come for them Monday.

Swafford estimated that 12,000 meals will be made altogether within the six sites where local students can pick up meals. Those sites are Benton, Central and Lafayette high schools, as well as Carden Park, Coleman and Oak Grove elementary schools.

"They're going to have it set up to where it's a drive-through and it will be kind of curbside. That way there's no cross-contamination," Swafford said.

Times for the distribution are 7:30 to 8:45 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays through April 3. Families will receive a two-day supply of meals for each student.

In addition to the school district providing meals, the local Second Harvest Community Food Bank also is working to make sure kids are fed. It is launching "Early Out" sites in locations to provide free lunch to all youth, up to age 18.

"With schools closing and having extended leave, we knew we had to provide an option to feed our youth," Blake Haynes, Second Harvest communications coordinator said. "Without school provided meals, nearly 15,000 students would wonder when and where their next meal is coming, then add in all the students affected by the pandemic."

There are five locations that will be providing meals starting on Tuesday, March 24.

Three are in Buchanan County, and two are in Kansas.

In St. Joseph, the following sites will serve lunch until further notice:

-- The Bartlett Center, 409 S.18th from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

-- Evolution UMC, 202 W. Hyde Park, 11:30 a.m to 1 p.m.

-- Sojourn Church, 1825 Savannah Ave., noon to 1 p.m.

In Kansas, lunches will be available at the following locations until May 21:

-- The Kickapoo B & G Club, 883 112th Drive in Brown Horton, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

-- The Iowa Tribe, 3345 Thrasher Road in White Cloud, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.