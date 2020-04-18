Colette Cox has watched her son, Gunner, make progress in the classroom.

The second-grader has autism, so that means social interaction is just as important as academic growth. That's tough to do in quarantine.

"I think a lot of people have concerns about both academic regression and some behavioral regression," said Cox, who serves as community relations director for the Autism Alliance of Northwest Missouri. "So one of my concerns is he's going to get very comfortable in this setting that is a little less challenging for him. And so emotionally he might have a hard time when he starts having some of those social interaction demands and more noise and just things like that.”

With schools closed across the state, the pivot to online learning can lead to frustration, with children lacking face-to-face contact with a teacher and many parents juggling the responsibility of working from home with a child's education needs. That frustration is amplified for the 1,600 special education students in the St. Joseph School District.

"All students, whether they're regular education students or students identified as having a disability, struggle with changes in routine," said Dr. Michele Thomason, director of special programs for the St. Joseph School District. "But there are certain disabilities where students struggle even more, for instance, with autism, those students very frequently are driven by a need for things to remain the same. And nothing has remained the same in the last month. And so for those students, it's going to be especially difficult in this time because everything is kind of turned upside down."

Dr. Stephen Shore, an education professor at Adelphi University and a national advocate for people with autism, said it's important to put students at ease during the tumult of homeschooling. April is Autism Awareness Month.

"Parents, caregivers and others supporting autistic individuals can be most helpful by maintaining routines as closely as possible," he said, "clearly communicating changes in the way the person best understands."

It's not just students with autism. The St. Joseph School District teaches kids with a range of special needs, from learning disabilities to hearing or visual impairments. Thomason said teachers are adjusting as best they can, adopting innovations like teletherapy for speech pathology.

"While they're doing their best to provide the services to kids, they know that it is not the same as what would be happening if they were in the classroom," she said. "It's challenging for everyone. This is brand-new territory."

Federal education authorities recognize the challenge. The $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill includes a 30-day deadline for Education Secretary Betsy Devos to issue a report to Congress on waiving portions of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, the landmark legislation that entitles all students to a public education, regardless of disability.

Cox doesn't believe Congress should make changes to what many parents see as a hard-fought right.

"I know that that's concerning some advocates across the country of what school might look like for students with disabilities when they go back," she said.

Thomason doesn't endorse a wavier but said she'd like to see some flexibility in what can be a rigid timeline for evaluations and assessments for special-needs students.

Some good could come from the disruption of the last few weeks, Cox said. Teachers have shown flexibility and creativity, allowing Gunner to do work outside when the weather cooperates and encouraging him to engage in more visual learning, which is one of his strengths.

The new routine of homeschooling also shows that Gunner isn't that much different from any of his peers.

"He says he misses his teachers," Cox said. "He does talk about a few other friends at school that he misses. But like most second-grade boys, he is saying he misses recess."