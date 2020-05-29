As election night looms on June 2, six school board candidates participated in a virtual forum hosted by the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce.

Michelle Traster, Lori Witham, Rick Gilmore, Kenneth Reeder, Josh Hall and Brian Shewell all took questions from the community.

As the global pandemic rages, a substantial amount of time was spent on students returning to the classroom in a post COVID-19 environment, and what a "new normal" might look like.

"A survey was put out for parents of students to provide input as to how comfortable you would be with your child going back to school," Witham said. "That's going to be some sort of hybrid (system) and there's going to be certainly more precautions and safety and cleaning and disinfecting going on."

Gilmore also recommended a hybrid system, but said students wouldn't attend school five days a week.

"A split session, maybe have half the students come two days and then have at home study for everyone on Wednesday," he said. "Give the staff a chance to clean the facilities and then have the other half of the population go Thursday (and then) Friday."

Reeder didn't elaborate on a specific plan, but said whatever policy would have to be a collaborative effort from the entire school board.

"We're going to be of seven votes, seven voices," he said. "And I believe that in order to do that, you do in fact, as some people have said, have to think out of the box."

Hall said that while state lawmakers might reduce the school district's liability when it comes to handling COVID-19, there's still a social responsibility. Hall also encouraged parents to answer the survey to better guide the board's decisions.

"Our obligation is to the workers and the students," he said.

Shewell said students returning to the classroom won't look the same as it has in previous years.

"We can't go back to the way it was that was several issues that our community voiced about," he said. "And I think yes, we're going to have to be looking at a hybrid, maybe half in class and half online."

Traster said earlier start times could complicate the matter of returning to school "if we're going to be doing well-checks on the students."

"Certainly more precautions and safety and cleaning and disinfecting going on," she said.

Other topics discussed at the forum included redistricting and how to handle the high schools in the city. The six candidates are vying for two at-large seats, meaning the top two candidates with the most votes will be elected.

To watch a replay of the forum, visit the Chamber's Facebook page.