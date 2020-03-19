The Savannah Police Department announced on Thursday that it will only respond to "non-life threatening" and "non-emergency" calls by phone instead of dispatching an officer.

"Our officers will follow the CDC recommended guidelines for safe distance and may utilize personal protective equipment," the department said in a Facebook post.

The announcement came just after noon. It's believed to be the first such announcement by a law enforcement agency in Northwest Missouri in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To make a non-emergency report the public is urged to call 816-324-4114.

"Providing services to our citizens is our top priority and we will continue to provide the services you have grown to expect. We appreciate your cooperation and patience in this matter," the department said.

The agency also closed its public lobby.

If you need a police report from the Savannah PD, the department asks you to call 816-324-7541 during normal business hours.