Major Ronald Key talks about the Salvation Army's efforts to help those in need during the COVID-19 outbreak.

 Alonzo Weston | News-Press NOW

The Salvation Army began its first ever Give From Home Day Tuesday.

As the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown continues, more people are in need of food, shelter and other services, said Major Ronald Key.

“You can donate food, hygiene items, if not monetary, can be a physical gift,” Key said.

Donors can double the impact of their monetary donations by helping the Salvation Army meet its $25,000 match, Key added.

Key said when the shutdown ends he foresees more need in the community.

“Our numbers have gone up as far as people needing food," he said. "We know when the shutdown ends more people will need help with rent and other items.” 

Key said he wanted to thank people for the support the organization already has received from the community. The agency exceeded its Red Kettle campaign goal of $118,000 this past Christmas with $122,000 in kettle donations.

“We know we will get an influx when things return to normal, whenever that may be,” Key said.

To help, go to donate.salarmymokan.org.

Alonzo Weston can be reached at alonzo.weston@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @SJNPWeston.