During the shelter in place order in St. Joseph, some businesses still can offer carry-out or online services, but hair salons don't have that ability and have to shut down completely.

Bliss Salon and Salon 1027 are two businesses that had to close their doors to follow the shelter in place order. Bobbi Jo Hausman, owner of Bliss, said the salon has been scrubbed and kept very clean, but it's still impossible for stylists to keep a 6-foot distance from clients.

"On a good day there's 150 to 200 people in and out of that door, and the safety of everyone is what concerns me the most," Hausman said.

Hausman and Jacinda Wampler, owner of Salon 1027, said their stylists aren't taking clients at home as of now.

You Gotta Beauty by Chelsie Martin is offering hair specials on Facebook to help since she can't physically be present with clients.

"Whoever pre-books right now and puts a deposit down or gets a gift certificate to go towards a future hair service will get 20% off," Martin said.

Martin has had to get creative with her job and is also offering to personalize and deliver hair kits for clients needing touch-ups.

"The only time I'm going to make money is when I'm standing behind that chair, and I can't stand behind that chair so what do you do?" Martin said.

All of the salons have concerns related to their clients, but Wampler is also worried about her employees.

"We're just kind of nervous about not being here every day because this is like our home and we are here almost every day," Wampler said.

One aspect Hausman said is true for all stylists and clients is that everyone is going through the same thing, and she hopes the community can rally together.

"We're all going to look horrible, and we're all going to have roots and we're not alone. Everyone's going to have them," Hausman said.

Wampler hopes the mandatory shutdown does what it's intended to do and decreases the spread of COVID-19 in St. Joseph.

"I'm hoping my financial loss will be others' gain in health," Wampler said.

Wampler also is worried about not knowing when the salon can schedule appointments again, because the shutdown could be longer than April 2.

Even though all businesses are struggling during this time, Hausman said she's been amazed with all of the support and help everyone has been giving.

"I know a lot of bad comes out of this, but you also see a lot of good in people when all this stuff happens and we're very appreciative of every bit of it," Hausman said.