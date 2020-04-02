As the number of COVID-19 cases grows, the Buchanan County EMS crews will be using more protective gear.

Lately crews have noticed a sense of panic from the public with the amount of protective gear they use, and they want to clarify the reason behind it.

“They need to understand that my staff will be wearing different levels of protective gear and not to be overly concerned if one of my staff approaches them wearing protective gear, because they don’t know the situation and the environment they’re walking into,” Wally Patrick, executive director of the Buchanan County EMS, said.

Patrick explained that if people see crews wearing personal protective equipment that it doesn’t necessarily mean someone has COVID-19.

“It’s just we don’t know that going into the location, so we will be at a level of PPE commensurate with a contaminated person or an infected person,” Patrick said.

The different levels of PPE can include a mask, a total garb with an apron or a suit and goggles.

Patrick said this helps crews continue to serve the community while also reducing the risk of spreading the virus.

The St. Joseph Police Department also is making a few changes, but it will not be cutting back on any services, just altering the way some are delivered.

“Even though we are limiting interaction, we will be maintaining and, where able, increasing our marked patrol presence,” the St. Police Department said in a statement.

The statement goes on to say that for calls not in progress where there are no life-safety concerns, reports deemed appropriate to take by phone and online will no longer be optional.

“When officers respond to your calls for service, they may ask you to step outside to speak with them and will be maintaining distance,” the statement said.