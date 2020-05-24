According to the Missouri Hospital Association, 10 rural hospitals have closed in Missouri since 2014. With financial struggles as well as lack of elective surgeries and other day-to-day procedures, rural hospitals across the state are fighting to keep their doors open.

With COVID-19, rural hospitals are fighting to survive and provide needed care to patients within the community as well as continue to contribute to the economy.

According to the MHA, state impatient revenues have dropped by 40% and outpatient revenues have dropped by 60%. This has resulted in a loss of revenue of $32 million a day and around one billion a month.

Dave Dillion, spokesperson for the MHA, said this could cause more medical deserts in the state, which would mean people in certain communities would have to drive significant time to get to a hospital. This could cause a struggle with things like heart disease and pregnancies.

“In certain parts of the state — less in your area and more in southern Missouri and especially Southeast Missouri — medical deserts are being created to where there isn’t a hospital within 30 minute road travel,” Dillon said.

Dillon said it’s a continued threat with hospitals closing in the immediate future.

“It is a real and present threat. Hospitals could theoretically close at the other side of or during (the pandemic) as we see that members of the workforce decide not to come back. We have issues there,” Dillon said.

There has been some fight for financial support for these rural hospitals. The CARES Act has sent out $10 billion to rural hospitals across the country. According to the American Rural Hospitals Association, five high-impact hospitals in Missouri have received money totaling in around $82 million. While 63 rural hospitals in the state recieved $271 million from the 10$ billion.

“That money was divided up and sent out to hospitals the week before last, and that has served to really help to satisfy some of the financial woes rural hospitals were having as a result of this emergency,” ARHCA Vice President Brock Slabach said.

The importance of rural hospitals has been reflected in economic development of their smaller communities.

“We know 20% of rural economy is supplied by healthcare,” Slabach said. “When the hospital and clinics begin to close, it takes one out of every five dollars out of the economy. It really is not not a good thing, especially as we’ve had such economic downturn over the last two months since the beginning of the public health emergency.”

Hedrick Health Center in Chillicothe, Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton, Cameron Regional Medical Center and Atchison Hospital in Atchison, Kansas, did not respond or declined an interview request from News-Press NOW.